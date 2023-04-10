Autonomous robot company that helps military and police opens plant in Huntsville

A robotics and defense company that produces self-moving robots opened its new manufacturing plant in Huntsville on Monday.
Marathon Targets, based in Australia, promoted their robots as realistic ones that members of the military and law enforcement can use to practice combat situations.
The company's president, Ralph Petroff, said choosing Huntsville as the site for the plant was an easy decision.
"If you want to do a social media app, you go to Silicon Valley," said Petroff. "If you want to do a defense or aerospace start-up."
Coming up with the idea was one the company's general manager said came from seeing military members in training.
"I would see these second lieutenants who had been in the military for a short time," said Brad Brown. "All they had practiced with up to that point was bits of paper or maybe some pump-up targets."
Brown said once they introduced their self-moving robots to the military, results showed.
"He would shoot until it drops," said Brown. "So within those three iterations, I would see a second lieutenant learn skills that he would have had to learn on the battlefield."
The company said they believe as their robots become more in use, those in combat will feel more prepared.
"Now you can get that stress and occultation," said Brown. "When you go in combat, it is not of a significant jump."