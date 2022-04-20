Autism impacts both real-life and TV fatherhood for 'General Hospital' star Wally Kurth

If you're among the many people who watch "General Hospital" on WAAY 31, you've noticed the evolution of an important storyline.
"General Hospital" showcases real-life family dynamics and hardships. In the last several months, the soap opera has highlighted a family grappling with an unexpected autism diagnosis.
WAAY 31 sat down with actor Wally Kurth, who has personal ties to the impactful storyline.
Kurth plays the character "Ned" on "General Hospital." His character is the stepfather to Leo, a child recently diagnosed with autism.
Outside of the television screen, Kurth is a parent to a 17-year-old son who is on the autism spectrum.
"When he was young, I knew that he was different," said Kurth. "I knew he was processing things differently."
For the actor, portraying a father to a son with autism felt close to home.
"I think, as parents, we all have to accept it, you know, which is really difficult," said Kurth. "Parents just expect a typical child, and they have a different child."
In recent episodes of "General Hospital," viewers see how a family navigates an unexpected diagnosis.
"Olivia, the woman who plays my wife, she was a little unsure. She was like, 'There's nothing wrong with my son' and defensive," said Kurth.
The autism diagnosis came as a shock to the character of Olivia, causing confusion and stress.
In Kurth's role as Ned, he's been more accepting of the diagnosis than his TV wife.
"I was willing to hear all the evidence and hear the specialists and the doctors tell us, you know, about his behaviors and why they think think that he may need some special assistance," said Kurth.
The soap opera shows that no two parents have the same reaction or feeling toward their child's autism diagnosis.
"I think that this episode speaks to that," said Kurth. "That I was there for Olivia, we got this, this is going is going to be OK, and I think she has to then also come to terms with it in her own heart."
Their child in the show, Leo, is played by Easton Sweda, a young autistic actor.
"I understand Easton's anxiety and his behaviors on set, which, you know, I think I can kind of corral his energy, and when he wants to move around so much, I can just put my hands on his shoulders," said Kurth. "Just, 'Hey, we're going to stay right here.'"
Kurth said he was able to understand and work well with Easton given his relationship and understanding with his own son, Brogan.
"My son has a lot of those same behaviors, the hyperactivity ... that's part of the spectrum," said Kurth.
"General Hospital" is not only showing the dynamic of a family facing real-life hardships but showcasing how someone is more than an autism diagnosis.
"I think it's helpful that the viewers and the people understand that everyone's on their own journey," said Kurth.
The storyline continues Thursday and Friday on "General Hospital" for Olivia, Ned and their son, Leo.
In the coming days, you'll see a family grow, change and accept their son. You can watch "General Hospital" weekday afternoons at 1 p.m. on WAAY 31.