 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Morgan County Jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremy Taylor

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Jeremy Taylor, of Hartselle, has escaped from the Morgan County Jail.

Taylor was able to bust through a window that was previously considered to be securely built into the facility, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Taylor was in jail awaiting trial, on the following charges:

13A-12-212 - Unlawful Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance - Pending

13A-6-61 - Sex Offense-Rape- Domestic Violence - Pending

13A-8-11(b) - Burglary (B & E Auto) - Pending

13A-8-11(b) - Burglary (B & E Auto) - Pending

13A-6-43 - Kidnapping-Kidnapping-Adult For Sexual Assault - Pending

13A-6-61 - Sex Offense-Rape- Domestic Violence - Pending

13A-6-63 - Sodomy 1st - Pending

13A-6-63 - Sodomy 1st - Pending

13A-7-5 - Burglary 1st Non-Residence-Force

If you come across Taylor, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

If you have any information to share with investigators, contact Morgan County 911 or call 256-350-4613.

Below are some photos of his tattoos provided by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. 

Jeremy Taylor tattoos
Jeremy Taylor tattoos

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you