Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Morgan County Jail

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Jeremy Taylor, of Hartselle, has escaped from the Morgan County Jail.
Taylor was able to bust through a window that was previously considered to be securely built into the facility, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Taylor was in jail awaiting trial, on the following charges:
13A-12-212 - Unlawful Possession/Receipt of Controlled Substance - Pending
13A-6-61 - Sex Offense-Rape- Domestic Violence - Pending
13A-8-11(b) - Burglary (B & E Auto) - Pending
13A-8-11(b) - Burglary (B & E Auto) - Pending
13A-6-43 - Kidnapping-Kidnapping-Adult For Sexual Assault - Pending
13A-6-63 - Sodomy 1st - Pending
13A-7-5 - Burglary 1st Non-Residence-Force
If you come across Taylor, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.
If you have any information to share with investigators, contact Morgan County 911 or call 256-350-4613.
Below are some photos of his tattoos provided by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.