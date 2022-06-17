Authorities release identity of suspect in murders at Alabama church

UPDATE:
Robert Findlay Smith has been charged with capital murder of two or more persons involving the deaths of Walter Rainey, Sarah Yeager and Jane Pounds.
Those three were killed Thursday during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.
Smith is being held without bond.
From earlier:
Vestavia Hills Police Department confirms the third victim in a shooting Thursday evening at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church has died.
The victim was an 84-year-old female from Hoover who was transported to UAB Hospital from the shooting scene but died of her injuries. Police said they would not release her name due to a request from the family.
Police previously released the identities of the other two victims, 84-year-old Walter Rainey of Irondale and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager of Pelham.
Prosecutors plan to charge the shooter, a 70-year-old man who occasionally attended services at the church, with capital murder. Police said the man pulled a gun and opened fire during a potluck dinner at the church.
A church member subdued the shooter before police arrived, possibly preventing a higher death toll, police said.
—The Associated Press contributed to this report.