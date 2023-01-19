 Skip to main content
Authorities: Intoxicated Huntsville man driving 109 mph with child arrested in Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony A. Reed

Anthony A. Reed

An intoxicated Huntsville man driving at speeds topping 100 mph with a child as a passenger has been arrested in Indiana.

Anthony A. Reed, 36, was stopped about 10 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 65 in Jackson County, Indiana, about 80 miles south of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police reports Reed was driving 109 mph and his blood-alcohol level test came back with him at 0.24%, three times the legal limit.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office charged Reed with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a child under the age of 18, operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or greater, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

He is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center in Indiana without bond.

The child and an adult female passenger were released from the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

