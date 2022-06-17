Authorities identify suspect charged in Vestavia Hills church murders

Authorities have formally charged Robert Findlay Smith with capital murder of two or more victims after a fatal shooting Thursday at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills.
The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office identified Smith's three victims as Walter Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham; and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover.
The church was hosting a potluck dinner Thursday when Smith, 70, pulled out a gun and opened fire. Rainey and Yeager died that night; Pounds was taken to UAB Hospital, where she died Friday.
Vestavia Hills Police said Smith occasionally attended services at the church. A church member who was also at the potluck dinner that night subdued Smith, preventing additional victims, police said.
Smith is being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.