Authorities hope reward money helps land Casey White, Vicky White

As the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White continues, the U.S. Marshals Service is issuing $15,000 in reward money, while Gov. Kay Ivey is issuing up to $10,000.
Now, a GoFundMe has been created to raise reward money in the hopes that the additional funds will spur someone into coming forward so Casey White and Vicky White can be apprehended.
Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County says to get Casey White off the streets, authorities need to public’s help.
"It’s going to take an effort, and it’s going to take a public effort. Not just law-enforcement," said Singleton.
Although authorities know Casey White and Vicky White headed north of Florence, thanks to the recovery of their Ford SUV in Williamson County, Tennessee, Singleton said the pair could be anywhere now.
"We don’t know if they continued north or turned around and came back south or went east or west. We really don’t know," said Singleton.
That's why the public's help is so necessary.
With reward money potentially reaching $35,000, authorities hope that incentive gets them closer to finding the pair of fugitives.
"Reward money seems to help. It gives someone some incentive to come forward if they have information," said Singleton.
Austin Williams, son of Connie Ridgeway, co-created the GoFundMe. Casey White is charged with murdering Ridgeway in 2015.
He wants to add $10,000 to the $25,000 in reward money being issued by the U.S. Marshals Service and Ivey to find the accused murderer and the former correctional officer.
"We’re just trying to get a good number out there. ... We thought that was a reasonable goal to reach," said Williams.
With so much money at stake, Singleton said that could make it harder for the two to stay hidden.
"They’re gonna know that people are looking for them, and when they poke their head out, someone is going to eventually see them. They’re going to make that phone call, and we’re going to catch them," said Singleton.
If you're interested in donating to help raise the reward money, you can donate here.
Submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals Service by clicking here or calling the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office at 256-760-5757.