Authorities hope reward money helps land Casey and Vicky White

As the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White continues, the U.S. Marshals Service is issuing $15,000 in reward money while Governor Kay Ivey is issuing up to $10,000.
Now, a GoFundMe has been created to raise reward money in the hopes that Casey and Vicky White will be apprehended.
Co-founder of the GoFundMe, Austin Williams created this fundraiser in hopes people will speak up.
Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County says to get this man off the streets, authorities need to public’s help.
"It’s going to take an effort and it’s going to take a public effort. Not just law-enforcement," said Singleton.
Although authorities know the duo of Casey White and Vicky White headed north of Florence after their Ford SUV was recovered in Williamson County Tennessee last Friday, Sheriff Singleton says the pair could be anywhere.
"We don’t know if they continued north or turned around and came back south or went east or west we really don’t know," said Singleton.
That's why the public's help is so necessary.
With reward money potentially reaching $35,000, authorities hope that incentive gets them closer to finding Casey and Vicky.
"Reward money seems to help. It gives someone some incentive to come forward if they have information," said Singleton.
Austin Williams is the son of Connie Ridgeway.
Casey White is charged with murdering Ridgeway in 2015.
In addition to the $25,000 reward money being issued by the U.S. Marshals Service and Governor Kay Ivey, Williams started this fundraiser With the goal of raising $10,000 in reward money to find the accused murderer and the former correctional officer.
"We’re just trying to get a good number out there. A good go, we thought that was a reasonable goal to reach," said Williams.
With so much money at stake, Sheriff Singleton says that could make it harder for the two to stay hidden.
"They’re gonna know that people are looking for them and when they poke their head out, someone is going to eventually see them. They’re going to make that phone call and we’re going to catch them," said Singleton.
If you're interested in donating to help raise the reward money, you can donate here.