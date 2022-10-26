Austinville Elementary to continue remote learning due to ongoing flu, RSV outbreak

Austinville Elementary students will continue learning virtually until at least Monday due to an ongoing outbreak of the flu and RSV, Decatur City Schools announced.
The school campus was closed Tuesday and Wednesday after nearly 100 students and about 30% of the school's staff were absent with fever and other symptoms.
As of Wednesday, the school still had four classrooms that met the Alabama Department of Public Health's requirements to be considered an outbreak, according to Decatur City Schools. Several additional classrooms are being monitored to see if they'll be considered outbreaks as well.