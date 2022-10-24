 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Austinville Elementary School announces 2-day closure of campus due to flu outbreak

Austinville Elementary School's campus in Decatur will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to an outbreak of flu and RSV. 

Decatur City Schools said nearly 100 students and about 30% of the school's staff have been absent due to fever and other symptoms, with 17 students being sent home on Monday alone.

Students will shift to virtual learning while the campus is closed. Officials plan to reassess the situation Wednesday to determine whether the closure should be extended.

The school system stressed that the closure is not due to Covid-19.

