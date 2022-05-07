Austin's Josh Pearson hosts 2nd annual football camp

Super Bowl LV champion Josh Pearson was back at Austin High School Saturday to host his second annual football camp.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and current BC Lion said he loves putting smiles on kids face and giving back to his community in any way he can.
“I think they enjoy it, they love it, cause they really do listen. When i tell them to fix something, they fix it immediately,” Pearson said. “We try to teach these guys that’s growing up that’s gonna go to Austin or Decatur, or wherever they’re going, to knowing the basics of football and not teaching them bad habits -- learning good habits. So I’m trying to make this an annual thing, no matter what team I'm with. If I’m in Canada, I'm in the NFL, it doesn’t matter where I'm at, i just want to give back to the community no matter where I'm at.”
Next week, Pearson will be in Vancouver, British Columbia. Though he’s never been to Canada before, the Austin alum says the opportunity the Lions gave him was too good to pass up.
“Tampa was fun. I enjoyed Tampa, I learned a lot playing with some of the greatest and some Hall of Famers. A lot of Hall of Famers on that team,” he said of his time with the Bucs. “I didn’t get that much talk from a lot of teams. They want a lot of film. So a lot of teams told me go into Canada, get some film and now I got a chance to make it back in the pros, in America. So, agent just called me, said got a Canada team that wanna talk to you. ‘They like you, they love you, they seen your film, what you think?’ I signed my contract. I leave on Tuesday.”
Pearson already has a Super Bowl ring, we’ll see if he can add a Grey Cup to the trophy case this season.