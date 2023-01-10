 Skip to main content
Austin stuns James Clemens to spotlight Tuesday night hoops

Austin basketball

Boy's High School Scoreboard:

Athens Bible 59, ASCTE 42

Rogers 54, Elkmont 60

Falkville 61, DHCA 75

Athens 49, Madison Academy 47

Fyffe 63, Sand Rock 76

Brindlee Mountain 32, Vinemont 51

Sheffield 43, Lexington 51

Plainview 68, Asbury 32

Florence 46, Bob Jones 48

Covenant Christian 54, Cherokee 26

Hazel Green 27, Grissom 38

Decatur 45, Hartselle 54

Austin 75, James Clemens 60

Franklin County 49, Madison County 50

Oakwood 62, Valley Head 34

Whitesburg Christian 81, Woodville 36

Ardmore 39, East Limestone 66

Lindsay Lane 50, Tanner 70

Deshler 73, Central 60

Good Hope 53, West Morgan 59

Ider 33, North Sand Mountain 87

Lee 24, Buckhorn 57

Fairview 57, Arab 66

Gadsden City 64, Fort Payne 63

Sardis 53, Douglas 58

Girl's High School Scoreboard:

Lindsay Lane 41, Tanner 38

Covenant Christian 45, Cherokee 11

Fairview 27, Arab 77

Plainview 76, Asbury 14

ASCTE 14, Athens Bible 52

Florence 36, Bob Jones 70

Lee 45, Buckhorn 42

Muscle Shoals 55, Columbia 38

Rogers 57, Elkmont 51

DHCA 60, Falkville 48

Scottsboro 27, Guntersville 54

Decatur 19, Hartselle 57

Austin 34, James Clemens 71

Franklin 55, Madison County 35

JPII 56, Randolph 19

Fyffe 33, Sand Rock 71

Oakwood 33, Valley Head 64

Good Hope 62, West Morgan 14

Woodville 44, Whitesburg Christian 22

Deshler 83, Central 26

Ardmore 39, East Limestone 56

Clements 42, Lauderdale County 53

Westminster Christian 43, West Limestone 51

-----------

If you would like your school's score added to WAAY's nightly scoreboard, tweet them at @nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update Al-Max Dragonfly.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

