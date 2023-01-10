Austin stuns James Clemens to spotlight Tuesday night hoops

Boy's High School Scoreboard:
Athens Bible 59, ASCTE 42
Rogers 54, Elkmont 60
Falkville 61, DHCA 75
Athens 49, Madison Academy 47
Fyffe 63, Sand Rock 76
Brindlee Mountain 32, Vinemont 51
Sheffield 43, Lexington 51
Plainview 68, Asbury 32
Florence 46, Bob Jones 48
Covenant Christian 54, Cherokee 26
Hazel Green 27, Grissom 38
Decatur 45, Hartselle 54
Austin 75, James Clemens 60
Franklin County 49, Madison County 50
Oakwood 62, Valley Head 34
Whitesburg Christian 81, Woodville 36
Ardmore 39, East Limestone 66
Lindsay Lane 50, Tanner 70
Deshler 73, Central 60
Good Hope 53, West Morgan 59
Ider 33, North Sand Mountain 87
Lee 24, Buckhorn 57
Fairview 57, Arab 66
Gadsden City 64, Fort Payne 63
Sardis 53, Douglas 58
Girl's High School Scoreboard:
Lindsay Lane 41, Tanner 38
Covenant Christian 45, Cherokee 11
Fairview 27, Arab 77
Plainview 76, Asbury 14
ASCTE 14, Athens Bible 52
Florence 36, Bob Jones 70
Lee 45, Buckhorn 42
Muscle Shoals 55, Columbia 38
Rogers 57, Elkmont 51
DHCA 60, Falkville 48
Scottsboro 27, Guntersville 54
Decatur 19, Hartselle 57
Austin 34, James Clemens 71
Franklin 55, Madison County 35
JPII 56, Randolph 19
Fyffe 33, Sand Rock 71
Oakwood 33, Valley Head 64
Good Hope 62, West Morgan 14
Woodville 44, Whitesburg Christian 22
Deshler 83, Central 26
Ardmore 39, East Limestone 56
Clements 42, Lauderdale County 53
Westminster Christian 43, West Limestone 51
If you would like your school's score added to WAAY's nightly scoreboard, tweet them at @nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update Al-Max Dragonfly.