Austin Riley among All-Star Game replacements

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Altuve was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez will start for Altuve and Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is taking the place of Rodón on the NL roster. It wasn’t immediately clear why Rodón isn’t playing in the All-Star Game.
Arenado says he'll be resting his back. Atlanta's Austin Riley is taking Arenado's place.
San Diego's Jake Cronenworth is replacing the injured Chisholm.