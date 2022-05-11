Austin High student to graduate college before high school

Thanks to dual enrollment, a student in Decatur will get to accept his associate's degree before he gets his high school diploma.
Lucas Hasting is a student at both Calhoun Community College and Austin High School. At 18 years old, he will soon be a graduate of both schools.
Hasting said he first learned about dual enrollment while a freshman at Austin High.
"I was already enrolled in AP courses, but this was different," Hasting said. "They explained that the college courses we would be taking could be used towards a degree and that not only could I finish high school with an advanced diploma with my AP courses, but I could also receive a college degree. At that point, I was sold."
Hasting started classes at Calhoun during the Summer 2020 semester. He wasn't sure which major to choose but soon decided on computer information systems.
"I knew how important this would be not only for my high school goals but also my future career in cybersecurity," he said. "So I set aside time throughout the day to concentrate on my college work for the week in advance and kept up with any other tasks by keeping lists."
Through dual enrollment, eligible high school students can enroll in college courses, attend them at their high school or at one of Calhoun's college campuses, then receive credit for both high school and college after they pass the course.
"Not only are you helping your child to advance, but they could enter into the workforce with a great paying career at 18 and little to no student loan debt at all," said Gwen Baker, Calhoun's dual enrollment director.
Hasting said the hardest part was during his junior year of high school, when he needed to do more work than usual outside of class for a computer science course.
"It became difficult to juggle those projects, but I am proud to say, I made it through," he said.
Now, he's ready to graduate. Hasting is set to participate in Calhoun's graduation ceremony Thursday at the Von Braun Center and get his high school diploma May 24 from Austin High.