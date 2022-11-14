Austin High senior gives back to Morgan County community

One Austin High School student has made it her mission to help support elementary school kids by providing much-needed reading materials.
This comes after growing concerns about a decline in reading proficiency due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"This idea, it just came in my head, and I was like, 'I think I want to help other kids in my community,'" said Camille Woodruff, a senior at Austin High School.
Woodruff started her own candle business earlier this year.
She said the goal behind starting the business was to pour back into her community, particularly into its youth.
"I really love kids, and I love creating bonds with them. I like helping them. I like teaching them to do things," she said.
That love led to Woodruff using the profits she made from her candle business to help provide 200 books for Austinville Elementary School kids. The books will now be incorporated into the Austinville Elementary curriculum.
I feel like reading is a very important part of stemming a kid's imagination.
Prior to donating her own money, Woodruff often donated her valuable time to help read to kids. It's an act of service that dates back to 2016.
"I would read to pre-K. It was really fun. I got to read to them and help them set up their breakfast, and I also got to help first graders with their reading comprehension skills," said Woodruff.
Woodruff said she plans on becoming an elementary school teacher once she graduates college.
"I want to be seen as a role model to other children and be able to help my students, and just help them overcome anything and just let them know that anything is possible," said Woodruff.
Woodruff said Austinville Elementary is just one of many schools in Decatur that she’s looking to donate books to.
If you're looking to support Woodruff, here's a link to her business page on Facebook.