...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Austin High School tackles football practice in high temperatures

The moment you step outside, you immediately feel the heat. It’s important to stay safe during these high temperatures we’re experiencing.

High school football teams have gotten pretty accustomed to practicing in the hot summer heat.

Coach Jeremy Perkins of Austin High School says tackling practice in this hot weather is about keeping their players hydrated and taking breaks indoors periodically. He said his players just started practicing in full gear about a week and a half ago.

Perkins said, “We have plans and actions when it's really, really hot. We give them a break about halfway through, take them in and cool them off a bit, bring them back out and finish practice. But they’ve handled it really well.”

Constantly reminding players to hydrate is especially important leading up to their first game.

“We’ve talked about it, even this morning before they worked out. They’re going to have to hydrate all week long. If they wait until Friday, it's too late,” said Perkins.

Austin High School’s first football game is this Friday against Hartselle.

