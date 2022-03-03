Austin High School students discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict

The whole world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine, including kids in schools.
"Students have a lot of questions about what's going on in the world," Allie Brooks said.
She is a 10th grade history teacher at Austin High School. Her students have been asking her a lot of questions about what's going on between Russia and Ukraine, so she brought the discussion to the classroom.
"I just thought it was important to pause and talk to kids about the history of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and how that lead us to where we are today," Brooks said.
The big question: What is the role of the United States in the conflict? Students' thoughts varied.
"Ukraine handed over their nuclear weapons in order for protection, but the U.S. in 2014 didn't protect them when they invaded, and they're not protecting them now," one student said.
"Exactly! If we didn't protect them then, why should we now?" another student added.
"We need to! We signed a doctrine. They handed their nuclear weapons," the student responded.
"Then, that's going to cause more problems," the other student said.
Meanwhile, some students believe that it's a team effort to help Ukraine.
"It's not just the U.S.'s responsibility to back up Ukraine," he said. "It's most of the world or people for Ukraine because if Russia gets Ukraine, there's no more Ukraine."
It's an ongoing history lesson that Brooks and students will keep a close eye on. Brooks encourages parents to have a similar discussion with their kids about what's going on.