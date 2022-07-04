Austin High School, Alabama State University mourn death of student-athlete

Alabama State University Athletics on Sunday announced the death of sophomore linebacker Awysum Harris.
Harris is from Decatur and played on the Austin High School football team. The team paid tribute to him Monday on social media: “Once a Black Bear, Always a Black Bear” with a broken heart emoji.
An official cause of death hasn’t been released, but Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr. said in a post on his Facebook page that it “appears to be natural causes.”
More from the university’s news release:
"The Athletic Department mourns the loss of one of its talented student- athletes, and our deepest sympathy is extended to his family," said Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Cable.
Cable, Head Coach Eddie Robinson and President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. met with the Hornets football team Sunday evening.
"Our team is really hurting right now. As a matter of fact, all of us are heartbroken by this loss," said Robinson. "Tonight, we prayed together and comforted one another. We will all continue to keep the Harris family in our thoughts and prayers."
The ASU Athletic Department asks for prayers, love, and support for the Harris family and Hornet Nation during this time of mourning. On-campus counseling services are available for coaches, staff and student-athletes.