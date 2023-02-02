 Skip to main content
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from Thursday's rainfall, in combination with
cold air moving into the region, may create patches of black ice,
mainly on bridges and overpasses after Midnight through daybreak
Friday morning. However, some slick spots could also develop on
other highways, roads and streets.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Austin downs Sparkman on the road: Thursday night scores and highlights

Austin basketball gets big road win

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

Bob Jones 65, Oakwood 45

Cherokee 61, Hackleburg 46

Tharptown 51, Shoals Christian 61

Lindsay Lane 46, Lexington 55

Covenant Christian 68, Philips 40

Hatton 54, Colbert County 49

Douglas 47, Kate Duncan 64

Scottsboro 49, Buckhorn 69

Plainview 44, Cullman 51

Austin 50, Sparkman 46

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

Tharptown 20, Shoals Christian 50

Woodville 37, Appalachian 42

Lindsay Lane 19, Lexington 54

Lee 35, Jasper 64

New Site 66, Red Bay 49

Sheffield 45, Brooks 37

Holly Pond 17, Elkmont 26

Austin 22, Sparkman 87

JPII 37, Madison Academy 36

Mars Hill Bible 56, Deshler 74

Decatur 38, Grissom 50

Gadsden City 32, Guntersville 46

Danville 44, East Lawrence 48

Hubbertville 58, Vina 55

Waterloo 55, Colbert Heights 41

Randolph 58, Tanner 32

Fyffe 37, Valley Head 53

Madison County 21, Priceville 73

East Limestone 41, Athens 20

Scottsboro 59, Buckhorn 44

NSM 59, Collinsville 62

Sylvania 39, Ider 50

Pisgah 56, New Hope 69

