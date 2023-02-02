Austin downs Sparkman on the road: Thursday night scores and highlights

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
Bob Jones 65, Oakwood 45
Cherokee 61, Hackleburg 46
Tharptown 51, Shoals Christian 61
Lindsay Lane 46, Lexington 55
Covenant Christian 68, Philips 40
Hatton 54, Colbert County 49
Douglas 47, Kate Duncan 64
Scottsboro 49, Buckhorn 69
Plainview 44, Cullman 51
Austin 50, Sparkman 46
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
Tharptown 20, Shoals Christian 50
Woodville 37, Appalachian 42
Lindsay Lane 19, Lexington 54
Lee 35, Jasper 64
New Site 66, Red Bay 49
Sheffield 45, Brooks 37
Holly Pond 17, Elkmont 26
Austin 22, Sparkman 87
JPII 37, Madison Academy 36
Mars Hill Bible 56, Deshler 74
Decatur 38, Grissom 50
Gadsden City 32, Guntersville 46
Danville 44, East Lawrence 48
Hubbertville 58, Vina 55
Waterloo 55, Colbert Heights 41
Randolph 58, Tanner 32
Fyffe 37, Valley Head 53
Madison County 21, Priceville 73
East Limestone 41, Athens 20
Scottsboro 59, Buckhorn 44
NSM 59, Collinsville 62
Sylvania 39, Ider 50
Pisgah 56, New Hope 69