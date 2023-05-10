AUSA hosts 'An Evening in the Ia Drang Valley'

Tuesday night, hundreds heard the stories of six brave living legends who fought in one of the most iconic battles in the Vietnam War.
It was all a part of An Evening in the Ia Drang Valley, hosted by the Association of the United States Army Redstone-Huntsville Chapter.
Active duty military men and women, veterans and everyday civilians filled the Jackson Center to listen to the men who were the focus of the book 'We Were Soldiers Once... and Young' and the Hollywood film, 'We Were Soldiers'.
"We are here to pay our respects, not only for those who are here but for those who never made it home," AUSA Chaplain Jim Henderson said.
The men sat on stage and answered questions about what they endured more than 50 years ago.
"For somebody who served in the army for 32 years, the army that I lived was a result of their contributions," Organizer Paul Pardew said.
Army journalist and co-author of 'We Were Soldiers Once... and Young', the late Joe Galloway was honored. His wife, Gracie Galloway accepting it on his behalf.
"To Joe the army was his family," she said. "He never served a day in his life as a soldier but he certainly served because he was out there with the soldiers. He marched with them. He fought with them."
Each story told Tuesday night helped spark a renewed effort to preserve history in order for a better tomorrow.
"These guys were such heroes that we owe them and all those who fought like they did," Henderson said. "So for anyone who knows what happened at the Ia Drang Valley, it touches our hearts."
All the proceeds from the event are going toward Huntsville's U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum and the Army Heritage and Education Center in Pennsylvania.
To learn more about these brave men, you can watch our special presentation, "Unbroken, the Bonds Forged in the Ia Drang Valley".