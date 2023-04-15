Aum Foundation announces expansion at annual spring fundraiser

The Aum Foundation's annual spring fundraiser and awareness event, Aumpalooza, took place on Thursday, April 13 at the brand new On the Spot Auto Detailing location in Huntsville.
At the event Aum Foundation announced the expansion of their mentorship program to now include girls in their junior year of high school. This growth was made possible thanks to a gift from Boeing that will support the junior program, now called Pathway 2 Opportunity.
"We are excited to now have three programs that support girls at various stages. The junior and senior programs will be very different. We've designed them to provide two very different experiences, and it's our hope that girls who participate in their junior year will continue into the senior program where they will gain even more experience," says Executive Director Demetria Horton.
Since 2016, Aum Foundation has provided the Pathway 2 Success program to nearly 180 under-resourced, high potential girls in their senior year of high school. Many graduates stay with the Aum Foundation, and their mentors, into college and life as part of our Pathway 2 Empowerment alumni program.
Aum Foundation was founded with the mission to empower under-resourced females for success, with the vision that they will be financially independent and socially responsible. To achieve that, Aum Foundation programs are built on a foundation that includes 1-on-1 mentorship for each participant, enrichment classes that provide growth in life skills and workforce development, personalized ACT tutoring, career exploration opportunities, and more.
Mark your calendar for Aum Foundation's next public event, Bollywood Night presented by Bank of America on Saturday, October 14 at Huntsville's Von Braun Center. Sponsorship opportunities are open and individual tickets will be available soon.