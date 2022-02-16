 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher terrain areas in southern middle
Tennessee and northeast Alabama may approach high wind warning
criteria.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Auburn University expands footprint in Huntsville

Auburn purchases LogiCore facility in Huntsville

Source: Auburn University

Auburn University reached an agreement to buy two buildings in Huntsville's Cummings Research Park.

Auburn acquired 40,000 square feet of space on a nine-acre parcel of land with the purchase of the former LogiCore facility on Voyager Way NW.

"We are excited about the opportunities to expand our research capability in Huntsville, which is home to many members of the Auburn Family and our valued research partners," said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. "We hope this facility will quickly become the primary connection for the Huntsville community to Auburn University and will be the go-to destination for government and industry entities around Redstone looking to meet in an unbiased, trusted location for technical interfacing."

"This is a defining moment for Auburn University and the Huntsville community where today meets tomorrow," said Jim Weyhenmeyer, university vice president for research and economic development. "This facility will fast-track connections that change the world through our valued research partnerships."

