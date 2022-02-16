Auburn University expands footprint in Huntsville

Auburn University reached an agreement to buy two buildings in Huntsville's Cummings Research Park.
Auburn acquired 40,000 square feet of space on a nine-acre parcel of land with the purchase of the former LogiCore facility on Voyager Way NW.
"We are excited about the opportunities to expand our research capability in Huntsville, which is home to many members of the Auburn Family and our valued research partners," said Auburn University President Jay Gogue. "We hope this facility will quickly become the primary connection for the Huntsville community to Auburn University and will be the go-to destination for government and industry entities around Redstone looking to meet in an unbiased, trusted location for technical interfacing."
"This is a defining moment for Auburn University and the Huntsville community where today meets tomorrow," said Jim Weyhenmeyer, university vice president for research and economic development. "This facility will fast-track connections that change the world through our valued research partnerships."