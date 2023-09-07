Auburn Tigers' SEC schedule revealed

The Auburn men's basketball team's Southeastern Conference schedule was revealed by the league office on Thursday.
The Tigers' full schedule includes a total of 16 regular-season home games at Neville Arena with conference play beginning on Jan. 6, and concluding on March 9.
The home slate includes dates with Texas A&M (Jan. 9), LSU (Jan. 13), Ole Miss (Jan. 20), Vanderbilt (Jan. 31), Alabama (Feb. 7), South Carolina (Feb. 14), Kentucky (Feb. 17), Mississippi State (March 2) and Georgia (March 9).
Last season, AU went 14-2 on its home court and was one of 10 schools – next to Kansas, Purdue, Dayton, Michigan State, Rutgers, Duke, Villanova, Houston and Gonzaga – to sell out all of its home games held on campus during the 2022-23 season.
The Tigers will trek to Arkansas (Jan. 6), Vanderbilt (Jan. 17), Alabama (Jan. 24), Mississippi State (Jan. 27), Ole Miss (Feb. 3), Florida (Feb. 10), Georgia (Feb. 24), Tennessee (Feb. 28) and Missouri (March 5).
Auburn was one of 10 SEC teams to receive postseason invitations a year ago including one of eight, tied for the most in the nation with the Big Ten Conference, to earn NCAA Tournament berths.
This year's SEC Tournament will be held at Bridgestone Arena on March 13-17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.