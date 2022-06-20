Auburn survives elimination! Tigers down Stanford in College World Series

The Auburn Tigers live to see another day in the College World Series after sending No. 2 Stanford back to California.
After falling to Ole Miss on Saturday, Auburn baseball faced elimination as they battled with the Cardinal Monday.
A slow start for the Tigers saw the Cardinal jump out to a two-run lead. Trace Bright settled in after the first two innings, setting a program College World Series record with eight strikeouts, but left with Auburn trailing 2-0.
After a bases-loaded walk brought in the Tigers' first run of the day, Cole Foster's three-run double gave Auburn a 4-2 lead. The Tigers would hang on to win 6-2.
Auburn will face elimination again at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they will try to claw past an Arkansas team that took two of three games from them in the regular season.
WAAY 31 Sports Anchor Max Cohan is with the team in Omaha and will have more on WAAY 31 News.