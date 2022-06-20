 Skip to main content
Auburn survives elimination game! Tigers down Stanford in College World Series

Auburn at College World Series Monday

Auburn players before the start of their Monday game against Stanford in the College World Series in Omaha. (Max Cohan photo)

The Auburn Tigers live to see another day in the College World Series after sending No. 2 Stanford back to California.

After falling to Ole Miss on Saturday, Auburn baseball faced elimination as they battled with Stanford Monday.

A slow start for the Tigers saw the Cardinals jump out to a two-run lead before Auburn rallied for four in the sixth inning. The Tigers would hang on to win 6-2.

Auburn will face elimination again at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they will try to claw past the loser of Monday’s Arkansas-Ole Miss game.

WAAY 31 Sports Anchor Max Cohan is with the team in Omaha and will have more on WAAY 31 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

