Auburn survives elimination game! Tigers down Stanford in College World Series

The Auburn Tigers live to see another day in the College World Series after sending No. 2 Stanford back to California.
After falling to Ole Miss on Saturday, Auburn baseball faced elimination as they battled with Stanford Monday.
A slow start for the Tigers saw the Cardinals jump out to a two-run lead before Auburn rallied for four in the sixth inning. The Tigers would hang on to win 6-2.
Auburn will face elimination again at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they will try to claw past the loser of Monday’s Arkansas-Ole Miss game.
WAAY 31 Sports Anchor Max Cohan is with the team in Omaha and will have more on WAAY 31 News at 5 and 6 p.m.