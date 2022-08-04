Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley is out of jail after being arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.
Finley turned himself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and was released on $1,000 bond, according to the Opelika-Auburn News. (Read more here)
A transfer from LSU, Finley started in three games last season after Bo Nix was injured.
Nix left the university, putting Finley in contention to start for the Tigers in the upcoming season.
Auburn football practice is scheduled to begin Friday.