Auburn loses to Arkansas in College World Series

The Auburn Tigers’ season is over after falling to Arkansas 11-1 in the College World Series.
Meeting an SEC foe in a loser-leaves-town elimination game, No. 14 Auburn couldn’t get the Monday night magic to carry over on Tuesday.
The Razorbacks were on the attack early, scoring eight in the first four frames. Mason Barnett didn’t make it out for the third, allowing four runs on five hits with four punchouts.
The Tigers couldn’t get anything going at the plate as Arkansas’ starter Will McEntire held them hitless for three innings.
Auburn finishes the season 46-22, the team’s best record since 1999.