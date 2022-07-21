Auburn looking to move past wild offseason, focus on football

The fourth and final day of SEC Media Days is in the books in Atlanta.
On Thursday, the Auburn Tigers had the chance to speak after an offseason that was anything but quiet.
After a loss in the Birmingham Bowl and 6-7 record in the first year of the Bryan Harsin era, Auburn saw a mass exodus of players, a handful coaching changes and a rollercoaster of rumors that had Harsin defending his job.
“There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded. It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family and also our program. And it didn't work,” Harsin said.
Now the team is looking to leave all that in the past, saying the experience made them stronger.
“We are playing hard for Coach, but we’re playing hard for each other, for the team. The situation that went on brought us closer," said Tigers running back Tank Bigsby. "It brought us closer as a team and as a family. We go out and play for each other and lay it all on the line and do everything we have to do to get a win.”
“So when that happened, it caught everyone off guard," said Derick Hall of the situation. "You know, it’s something that we couldn’t really control, some of the guys went and stepped up and talked to the board and the president, just supporting Coach Harsin. But, obviously, we couldn’t control that final decision.”
With the focus now on football, the big question that lingers for the Tigers is at the quarterback position. With no clear starter, Harsin said he has no problem playing “a couple” quarterbacks.
“We done that in the past, and we’ve won championships doing that,” he said.
In Harsin’s eyes, anyone that deserves playing time will get in, in one role or another.
Looking for his guy, toughness, preparation, decision-making and accuracy will be the factors that determine who lines up under center.
“The last piece that comes with that is leadership. But you’ve gotta do the first four. You’re not gonna be a great leader at that position if you can’t do the first four,” he said.