Auburn legend Bo Jackson joins The Avengers

The Auburn legend who once held aloft the Heisman Trophy has added Captain America’s shield and Thor’s Mjolnir to his arsenal.
That’s right, Bo Jackson is now a member of The Avengers.
The college football, NFL and MLB great is featured on a variant cover of the newly released Avengers #58 comic book. A limited edition of 3,000 of them are on sale now for $30. You can buy it at TheHaul.com. The cover was created by artist Todd Nauck.
(Speaking of variants, by “Loki” rules is this version of Jackson floating somewhere out there in the MCU multiverse? And does he know Groot?)
The collectible comes courtesy of hustl., a sports and entertainment agency that creates limited edition items.
“Representing The Avengers on the cover of a Marvel comic is amazing,” Jackson said in a news release.
“Taking on the traits of some of the great Marvel super heroes is truly an honor. As The Avengers say, “Whatever it takes.’”
Jackson isn’t featured in the actual storyline of issue #58.
“When you think of the ultimate heroes to ever play sports, Bo Jackson is always on that list,” Keri Harris, COO of hustl. said in the release.
“He is a transcendent athlete that inspires us on and off the field. Having him depicted with some of Marvel's most beloved characters and iconography was a fitting way to pay tribute to such a one-of-a-kind sports legend. Avengers Assemble!”