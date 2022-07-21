 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Auburn legend Bo Jackson joins The Avengers

  Updated
Bo Jackson on Avengers #58 cover

Bo Jackson on Avengers #58 cover (Image courtesy of hustl.)

The Auburn legend who once held aloft the Heisman Trophy has added Captain America’s shield and Thor’s Mjolnir to his arsenal.

That’s right, Bo Jackson is now a member of The Avengers.

The college football, NFL and MLB great is featured on a variant cover of the newly released Avengers #58 comic book. A limited edition of 3,000 of them are on sale now for $30. You can buy it at TheHaul.com. The cover was created by artist Todd Nauck.

(Speaking of variants, by “Loki” rules is this version of Jackson floating somewhere out there in the MCU multiverse? And does he know Groot?)

The collectible comes courtesy of hustl., a sports and entertainment agency that creates limited edition items.

“Representing The Avengers on the cover of a Marvel comic is amazing,” Jackson said in a news release.

“Taking on the traits of some of the great Marvel super heroes is truly an honor. As The Avengers say, “Whatever it takes.’”

Jackson isn’t featured in the actual storyline of issue #58.

“When you think of the ultimate heroes to ever play sports, Bo Jackson is always on that list,” Keri Harris, COO of hustl. said in the release.

“He is a transcendent athlete that inspires us on and off the field. Having him depicted with some of Marvel's most beloved characters and iconography was a fitting way to pay tribute to such a one-of-a-kind sports legend. Avengers Assemble!”

