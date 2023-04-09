Auburn Inks New Market's Denver Jones

AUBURN, Ala. – Denver Jones has officially signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Auburn men’s basketball program for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard is a transfer from Florida International University, who averaged 20 points, 3.8 rebounds per game during his sophomore season. Rated the No. 26 overall transfer in the country by 247Sports, he also shot 35.7 percent from behind the 3-point arc, 86.4 percent from the free throw line and 43.4 percent from the field.
Originally from New Market, Alabama (near Huntsville), he started and played in all 27 games of the season for the Golden Panthers, scoring in double figures in 25 of those contests. He registered a career-high 30 points at Rice on March 4. Additionally, Jones ranked fifth nationally in mid-range field-goal percentage.
During his freshman campaign at FIU, he was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week and led the league in free-throw percentage (89.6).
Jones began his collegiate career at Garden City (Kan.) Community College. There, he garnered all-region second team, all-conference first team and Jayhawk Conference Freshman of the Year honors. He averaged 19.1 points per game and shot 40 percent from long range.
The son of Ernest and Jennelle Jones, he finished his prep career at Memphis (Tenn.) Day Academy and was tabbed all-area, first-team all-region and second team all-state. His older brother, Dallas Jones, played college basketball at South Alabama and Texas Wesleyan.