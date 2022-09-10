Auburn holds off big underdog San Jose State, 24-16

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - T.J. Finley, Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby rushed for touchdowns and Auburn held on to beat San Jose State 24-16.
The Tigers scored three times in the second half after the Spartans took a 10-7 lead into halftime. Auburn struggled to hold off the more than three-touchdown underdogs, who added a late field goal to stay alive.
The Tigers couldn’t feel at all comfortable until Finley barreled in for a 4-yard touchdown and a 24-13 lead early in the fourth. He set it up with a 24-yard pass to Ja’Varrius Johnson.