Auburn finishes Spring practice season on high note in waterlogged A-Day

A big question coming into the day for the Auburn Tigers was who would stand out at the quarterback position. Freeze hadn't named a starter going into spring practice and with today's conditions the Tigers never really got a chance to see which quarterback was best in the passing game.
"We really had every intention to throw that ball around today and it would have been really ugly and a lot of three and outs if we had to do that but I think Robby (Ashford) got better"
Despite the Tigers completing just four passes it was clear that Robby Ashford had the best game between the three quarterbacks competing, rushing for 38 yards and a score.
"I just know I got to keep coming out each and every day and being that leader for the guys but whatever happens I'm going to keep coming out and working. At the end of the day if I'm QB-one i would love it. I love working and these coaches love working too so it's just how can we take this to the next level."
It was the running game that really impressed on a soggy Jordan-Hare field with Sean Jackson impressing the most, tallying 77 yards on the ground including a 16-yard scamper.
"I think from today we are running the ball really well, getting the dirty yards from our backs and our QBs getting some yards today I think we improved on our O-line"
Although it wasn't a generic game the offense needed to score 24 points to catch up with the defense who began the game up 24-0 and with just One second on the clock Fort Payne High School star Alex McPherson stepped up and drilled a 33-yarder securing a 24-24 tie and leaving both the offense and defense pleased with their day.
"Isaid, look, our ones, twos and threes got the same amount of possessions. Do y'all want to go ones right here from the three-yard line for the win or loss, one play? They were quiet for a long time on that. They didn't give me an answer for a while and i said, 'are you going to answer?' and they said, 'let's leave it a tie,' so i'm happy with the way it ended. It really is good seeing them kick that thing through under those conditions. It was really, really soggy and wet and the snap was really slow. It was good that we got some of that experience."