Auburn falls to Ole Miss in first game of College World Series

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn fell to Ole Miss 5-1

The Tigers bad luck continued in Omaha on Saturday night as No.14 Auburn fell to Ole Miss 5-1.

The Rebels held the Tigers hitless until the fifth inning, building a commanding five-run lead before Auburn got the scorekeeper working.

Now, Auburn has gone 50+ years without a win in their opening game of the College World Series. The Tigers picked up a 1-0 victory against Ohio State in their first trip to Omaha back in 1967.

With the loss, Auburn will have to face No. 2 Stanford in an elimination game on Monday at 1 p.m.

