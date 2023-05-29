Auburn earns back-to-back regional host bids for first time in program history

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball has earned its second straight and sixth overall NCAA Tournament regional host bid, it was announced on NCAA Baseball social media Sunday night.
It marks the first time in program history the Tigers have earned back-to-back regional host bids. The program has previously hosted NCAA Regionals in 1978, 1999, 2003, 2010 and 2022.
The NCAA Tournament appearance will be the program’s 24th all-time, including its fifth in the last six seasons under head coach Butch Thompson.
The No. 13 Tigers (34-21-1, 17-13 SEC) will await their tournament seeding and regional opponents, which will be announced during Monday’s selection show beginning at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
Regional tickets will go on sale to the public following the selection show Monday at 12:30 p.m. CT. Information on game times and TV broadcasts will also be announced following the selection show.
Season ticket holders still have a last chance opportunity to purchase before tickets go on sale to the general public. This opportunity is good through Monday, May 29 at 8:00 a.m., but original season ticket locations are not guaranteed because the original deadline of May 22 has passed.