Auburn baseball returning to Toyota Field to face UNA

Baseball is coming back to Toyota Field sooner than expected.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced Thursday that it once again will host a SEC baseball game with the Auburn Tigers. (The Trash Pandas return in April)
This time, the Tigers will face the University of North Alabama Lions. The game is 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Toyota Field.
Earlier this year, Auburn beat Tennessee Tech in a game at Toyota Field.
The Auburn team was led by SEC Player of the Year Sonny DiChiara, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels and finished the season with the Trash Pandas, appearing in 36 games for Rocket City in his professional debut.
“I’m not sure it gets better than this,” DiChiara said of the atmosphere at Toyota Field in a news release.
“This is a great crowd, a great environment, and something I look forward to every day.”
His former coach agrees.
“We’re looking forward to playing at Toyota Field again this season,” Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson said in the release. “The Trash Pandas were a great host a year ago, and the Auburn fans in the Huntsville area were engaged in the game from start to finish. We have no doubt it’ll be more of the same come February 21.”
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with all gates at Toyota Field opening at 4:30 p.m. Full ticket information will be released in the coming weeks. Trash Pandas season ticket holders will have the first priority to purchase their own seats for the game. Auburn season ticket holders will then have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public. Fans interested in a general public pre-sale opportunity can fill out a form to receive early access to purchase tickets at trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn.
Parking is available through Clutch! for $6.75 in advance. Parking increases to $10 on the day of the game and is available upon entry to the Toyota Field parking lot.
All concessions at Toyota Field will be open for the game and alcohol will be available for purchase. The game will feature exciting contests and promotions between innings in typical Trash Pandas style. Toyota Field is a cashless venue and a clear-bag policy will in effect. Full game information will also be available at trashpandasbaseball.com/auburn.
Auburn enters the 2023 season after an incredible run to the College World Series in 2022, finishing the season with an overall record of 43-22 including 16-13 in SEC conference play. Under the direction of Head Coach Butch Thompson, the Tigers reached two of the last three College World Series in 2022 and 2019.
In the event of inclement weather on Feb. 21, the game may be postponed to Feb. 22.