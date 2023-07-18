Auburn and UAH team up to research droughts in Alabama

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Western Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Southern Madison County in north central Alabama...
East central Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 615 PM CDT

* At 539 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles southeast of Huntland to near Gurley to near
Redstone Arsenal, moving southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Redstone
Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant, Skyline and Gurley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central
Madison...southeastern Limestone...southwestern Lauderdale...
southeastern Colbert...northwestern Cullman...northeastern
Franklin...Morgan and Lawrence Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 529 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Huntsville International Airport to near
Trinity to near Cherokee. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia,
Moulton, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 615 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
512 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Auburn and UAH team up to research droughts in Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo from Brianne Minton

Photo from Brianne Minton

Did you know that farming is the state of Alabama's leading Industry? Well it is, but it's also an industry that is obviously affected greatly by weather. The University of Alabama Huntsville Climate Office is teaming up with Auburn University and Auburn Extension to research local droughts and to increase communication between climate scientists and local farmers.

I sat down with some of the researchers from Alabama Drought Reach to learn about the future of the program.

Associate State Climatologist and UAH Research Scientist Lee Ellenburg told me that firsthand accounts from farmers based on what they are seeing on their land are crucial to his research. Ellenburg told me while there are countless technical and research applications that define drought in a scientific sense, the true definition is the actual impacts on the ground. Part of Ellenburg's work is working on improving transparency between the drought classifications that his office issues and why that specific classification was issued.

Alabama Drought Reach

Alabama Drought Reach Program Coordinator Brianne Minton told me that Alabama Drought Research is planning a training seminar in 2024 which will train county agents to use a newly instated survey that lets farmers convey how dry, how wet, or how healthy their fields look by snapping a few photos and submitting them the Drought Reach program. Such a level of real-time communication will allow climate scientists to paint a more accurate description of the conditions affecting our crops. For farmers, this is a game-changer. Drought classifications trigger certain levels of relief funds and they also allow farmers to proactively plan and plant for the crop season ahead.

Photo from Brianne Minton

Minton mentioned that Alabama Drought Reach isn't just important for farmers, but for all of us. Crops affect our food, our livestock, and provide us with countless materials used in other fields. If we can help our farmers and their crops succeed, even during drought conditions, it will help all of us succeed.

The program also sends out weekly outlooks that describe general drought conditions, crop conditions, livestock and pasture conditions, and soil moisture. For more information on Alabama Drought Reach you can visit their website HERE or their Twitter page.

Alabama Drought Reach

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

