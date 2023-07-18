Auburn and UAH team up to research droughts in Alabama

Did you know that farming is the state of Alabama's leading Industry? Well it is, but it's also an industry that is obviously affected greatly by weather. The University of Alabama Huntsville Climate Office is teaming up with Auburn University and Auburn Extension to research local droughts and to increase communication between climate scientists and local farmers.
I sat down with some of the researchers from Alabama Drought Reach to learn about the future of the program.
Associate State Climatologist and UAH Research Scientist Lee Ellenburg told me that firsthand accounts from farmers based on what they are seeing on their land are crucial to his research. Ellenburg told me while there are countless technical and research applications that define drought in a scientific sense, the true definition is the actual impacts on the ground. Part of Ellenburg's work is working on improving transparency between the drought classifications that his office issues and why that specific classification was issued.
Alabama Drought Reach Program Coordinator Brianne Minton told me that Alabama Drought Research is planning a training seminar in 2024 which will train county agents to use a newly instated survey that lets farmers convey how dry, how wet, or how healthy their fields look by snapping a few photos and submitting them the Drought Reach program. Such a level of real-time communication will allow climate scientists to paint a more accurate description of the conditions affecting our crops. For farmers, this is a game-changer. Drought classifications trigger certain levels of relief funds and they also allow farmers to proactively plan and plant for the crop season ahead.
Minton mentioned that Alabama Drought Reach isn't just important for farmers, but for all of us. Crops affect our food, our livestock, and provide us with countless materials used in other fields. If we can help our farmers and their crops succeed, even during drought conditions, it will help all of us succeed.
The program also sends out weekly outlooks that describe general drought conditions, crop conditions, livestock and pasture conditions, and soil moisture. For more information on Alabama Drought Reach you can visit their website HERE or their Twitter page.