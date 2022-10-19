Auburn and Alabama Take on SEC Media Day

Alabama Release:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama men's basketball duo, Brandon Miller and Jahvon Quinerly, were each selected to the Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the league office announced Wednesday. In addition, the Crimson Tide was picked to finish fifth in the league in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.
Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe was the choice of the media for SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year. Miller and Quinerly were joined on the second team in addition to LSU's KJ Williams, and Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Ziegler.
Auburn Release:
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Auburn men's basketball team was predicted to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference this season by a panel of SEC and national media members. The full preseason media poll was released Wednesday along with all-conference selections.
It's the fourth time in the last four years Auburn has been picked to finish in the top five of the league. A year ago, the Tigers were predicted to finish fifth, and they went on to win the SEC regular season championship.
Auburn did not have any players make First or Second Team All-SEC this preseason.
The Tigers, who were ranked No. 15 in the Preseason AP Top 25 earlier this week, will take center stage at SEC Media Day on Wednesday with head coach Bruce Pearl, junior guard Wendell Green Jr. and senior forward Jaylin Williams. Green averaged 12.0 points per game last season and was third in the SEC with 5.1 assists per game while Williams posted 5.6 points per game playing behind Jabari Smith.
Auburn is set to open the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 at home against George Mason. Conference play begins Dec. 29, and the 2022 SEC Tournament will be held March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Preseason All-SEC Selections
First Team All-SEC
Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas
Colin Castleton – Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Brandon Miller – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
KJ Williams – LSU
Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Preseason Media Poll
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Texas A&M
- Florida
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- South Carolina