Attorney's request to be taken off Huntsville officer's murder case after WAAY 31 report granted

Richard Jensen filed a motion Wednesday to be removed as one of the attorneys representing the Huntsville Police Department officer charged with the murder of his girlfriend.
Madison County District Court Judge Alison Austin granted Jensen's motion shortly after he filed his motion.
In his motion, Jensen said he was doing this because his “personal animus toward the local ‘fake news’ media has spilled over into this case” and he “doesn’t want his recent personal interactions – and the resulting fake controversy – with the ‘gotcha media’ to negatively impact” McCoy’s case.
Jensen likely is referring to a WAAY 31 report of how the attorney tried to trade an interview about the case with WAAY 31 for coverage of a movie he appears in.
WAAY 31 declined Jensen’s demand, and he declined our interview request.
Jensen was appointed to represent David McCoy, who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins on Jan. 7 at an apartment complex on Lawsons Ridge Drive in Huntsville.
Also in the motion, Jensen says McCoy insisted he remain on the case. But, Jensen says, he must withdraw to ensure McCoy has a fair and impartial trial.