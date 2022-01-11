Attorneys for Huntsville police officer charged with murder seek gag order

Attorneys for Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy are seeking a gag order in his murder trial.
McCoy is charged with the murder of Courtney Spraggins. WAAY 31 has learned Spraggins and McCoy were in a relationship, and that she was 7-months pregnant when she was killed Friday in Huntsville.
In the motion signed by Richard Jensen and Whitney Tillman, the attorneys ask that the gag order apply to everyone involved with the case so as not to taint the jury.
In a separate motion, the attorneys ask that files related to pre-trial proceedings be closed and sealed.
