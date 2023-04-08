Attorneys for Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby file motion to reinstate bond

A new motion was filed Saturday morning by attorneys for Former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby.
The motion seeks to reinstate Darby's bond while he awaits another trial.
This comes after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals recently overturned Darby's murder conviction.
PREVIOUS: Appeals Court overturns murder conviction of ex-Huntsville Police officer William Darby
The motion states prior to Darby's trial in May of 2021, he was released on a $20.000 bond.
Darby is currently in the Limestone Correctional Facility.
The motion states because 14 days has now passed without an application for rehearing being filed, the Alabama Department of Corrections must release Darby from prison and return him to the Madison County Jail to await a new trial.
Darby has significant ties and family living in the area.
According to the motion he's also not a flight risk, nor is he a danger to the community.
Darby would return home should he post bond, the motion reads.
It says Darby is entitled to a bond under the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Alabama and other applicable law.
Lastly the motion says Darby is entitled to bond and granting that would be in his best interest.