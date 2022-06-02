Attorneys for Casey White seek delay in his murder trial

Casey White’s capital murder trial in Lauderdale County will likely be pushed back.
We obtained court documents on White’s motion to continue his trial.
That trial for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway is currently set for June 13.
White is locked up in Donaldson Correctional right now after being recaptured following his April 29 escape from the Lauderdale County Jail.
His 11-day run from the law with jailer Vicky White dominated national headlines. She took her own life as federal agents captured Casey White in Evansville, Indiana.
The judge has not yet ruled on the motion to set a new trial date.