Attorneys cite due process, lack of proof in call to reverse verdict against ex-sheriff Mike Blakely

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely continues his fight for a new day in court.
Blakely's legal team filed a brief this week with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, calling for the two convictions against him to be thrown out. The first is for first-degree theft, based on allegations that Blakely illegally took campaign funds for himself, while the other is for use of official position or office for personal gain, stemming from interest-free loans that Blakely obtained from the Limestone County jail inmate fund.
In their brief, defense attorneys say prosecutors primarily relied on testimony from Trent Willis of Red Brick Strategies for the theft conviction. Blakely's legal team had asked for pending investigations, deals and other similar arrangements involving witnesses to be revealed, but they say it wasn't until Willis was on the stand and testifying that state prosecutors revealed Willis was under investigation.
Defense attorneys say this is a violation of Blakely's right to due process and should have resulted in a mistrial, but a motion calling for such was denied.
As for the interest-free loans, defense attorneys say in their brief that prosecutors failed to show "legally sufficient evidence" of Blakely intentionally using his office for personal gain.
They say prosecutors did show that, as sheriff, Blakely joined other sheriff's office employees in writing checks that would be cashed using funds that had been set aside for inmates at the Limestone County Detention Center.
They also said there was one incident in which Blakely wrote a check and asked the person in charge of the inmate fund to not deposit it in the bank until he'd been paid his salary. However, they claim this was a miscommunication, not an intentional attempt to get an interest-free loan.
Blakely was convicted of the two charges in early August 2021 after a weeks-long trial. He had originally been indicted on 13 counts of theft or ethics violations.
Defense attorneys filed for a mistrial and for a new trial, both of which were denied by Judge Pamela Baschab, who presided over the original trial.
She instead sentenced him to three years in jail, and defense attorneys are now asking the state's appellate court to further review the trial.
In the meantime, Blakely is free on bond, awaiting the appellate court's decision.