Attorney: Sgt. Nick Risner’s accused killer’s plea may save his life – even if found guilty

The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police officer and another man pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday.
Tensions were high inside the Colbert County Courthouse as all eyes were on Brian Martin. He stood at the defense table with his handcuffed hands in front of him. He was freshly shaven with a white goatee, but with no expression on his face as prosecutors read the list of charges against him.
Martin is accused of killing William Mealback Jr. and dumping his body out on the road on Oct. 1, 2021.
Prosecutors say Martin then had a shootout with officers that lead to the Oct. 2 death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, another officer injured, and a third nearly hit.
Martin plea was the same on all charges Thursday: Not guilty due to mental disease or defect.
While that type of plea may not prevent Martin from being found guilty during his criminal trial in this death penalty case, one attorney told WAAY 31 it may help during sentencing.
"Most important job for a defense lawyer in the capital case is to save the client's life," defense attorney Mark McDaniel said.
While he isn't involved in the case, McDaniel wasn't shocked to hear Martin's plea.
"I don't see another defense in this case but insanity," McDaniel said.
That means his attorneys need to do two things.
One is to prove Martin does have a severe mental disease.
"That's not difficult to prove. Psychiatrists say just about anybody has some problem with them," McDaniel explained.
Martin's defense also needs to prove he didn't know right from wrong when the incident happened because of a mental illness.
"Therein lies the problem in this defense," McDaniel said. "Having a severe mental disease or defect is not sufficient."
McDaniel believes Martin did know right from wrong, but thinks his attorneys are playing the long game.
"It would help when the state goes for the death penalty," McDaniel said.
McDaniel says the jury could see Martin's mental defect as a reason to vote for life in prison without parole instead of death.
"The defendant will put it out there and say, 'It may not be the best defense in the world, but it may help me in the penalty phase," McDaniel explained.
Also on Thursday, Martin gave the judge a letter with a personal motion asking the Colbert County District Attorney to recuse himself from the case.
District Attorney Bryce Graham, Jr, sounded surprised when the judge told him of Martin's request. He filed a separate motion to seal the letter saying it is "completely irrelevant and has no merit whatsoever as it pertains to the case at hand."
The judge sealed that motion, which means we will never get to see that handwritten letter.
Graham was involved in Martin's previous murder case, where he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter for his father’s death. Still, McDaniel says that's not a reason for an attorney to recuse themself.
"That's their job, to prosecute," McDaniel explained. "They may have prosecuted somebody three or four times. That would not be a reason. The only way you can get a recusal is if you have some kind of evidence showing this guy was innocent and this guy was going after him because he didn't like him for some reason. That's not the case, certainly."
Graham may not even be in the courtroom during Martin's trial. That's because he is set to retire soon, which means a newly elected DA will take over the case.
However, Graham says if he is asked to be a part of this case by the new DA he will help out.
After the hearing, Martin quietly got back in the sheriff's deputy truck that took him back to the Morgan County Jail.
Martin is expected to appear back in court for a pre-trial hearing, but that has not been set at this time.
Thursdays' hearing also brought back tough emotions for the county's law enforcement community.
"Colbert County is a safe place. We don't have that happen very often," Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said of the events of Oct. 1.
"We hope it's a long time before it happens again."