Attorney lays out what's next for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith

It's still unclear when Devyn Keith will first appear in court, but we do know a district judge will be appointed to this case.
This comes after municipal judges and prosecutors recused themselves, because they're considered city employees and it would be a conflict of interest.
The case was moved to a district court to avoid any issues, as that court mainly deals with county cases.
Because Keith faces misdemeanor charges, he will not face a jury but will still have a bench trial.
"The state, who's now prosecuting Mr. Keith, would present the evidence to the court, just to the judge — any videos, any documents, any testimony. Mr. Keith, through his attorney, would have the opportunity to cross examine any witness to scrutinize any piece of evidence," explained Marcus Helstowski, a defense attorney not involved in this case. "Mr. Keith can testify on his own behalf. He does have the right to remain silent. But, the district court judge would have to be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Keith was guilty."
If found guilty, Keith can appeal to have another trial before a jury.
When asked how difficult it is to represent someone who is so well-known in the community, Helstowski said, "They're always highly scrutinized during the process, but at the end of the day, it's no different than representing anyone else that's charged with a crime: You go in there and you do your best, and then you hope for the best outcome for your client."