Attorney General stops by Sheffield Police Department to honor Sgt Nick Risner

Alabama's Attorney General stopped by the Sheffield Police Department to honor Sergeant Nick Risner.
Steve Marshall awarded the family a commemoration to recognize Nick's commitment and service. He called nick a hero who saved the lives of countless of others by giving his life to stop a suspect from moving forward and causing more harm at that Walmart parking lot back in October.
It's a tragedy that Marshall says should have never happened, but did because of a broken system that allowed Nick's accused killer to shorten his sentence and get out of prison.
He commended the family and state legislature of keeping Nick's legacy alive through the Sergeant Nick Risner Act.
"Sgt Risner's death highlighted really an area where there was a gap in our law, and this is a good step forward to make sure that was changed," Marshall said.
The new law will officially go into effect in July. It prevents people convicted of killing someone with a deadly weapon from shortening their sentence through good behavior.
However, the work is not over yet.
The attorney general says they're looking at how good time credit operates to see if there are any other changes that need to be made. They're also looking for ways to strengthen the pardon and parole board to make sure that public safety is the number one decision maker when letting someone out.