Attorney General seeks execution date for Colbert County murderer who wants to die via nitrogen gas

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday filed a motion with the Alabama Supreme Court seeking an execution date for Kenneth Eugene Smith by means of nitrogen hypoxia.
Kenneth Smith and another man killed Elizabeth Sennett in 1988 in Colbert County as part of a murder-for-hire scheme. The state executed the other man in 2010. Smith has been sitting on death row for more than 30 years.
Smith was supposed to be executed by lethal injection in November 2022. Elizabeth Sennett's family, including her son Michael Sennett, was there when executioners failed to find a vein they could use and his death warrant expired.
“It is a travesty that Kenneth Smith has been able to avoid his death sentence for nearly 35 years after being convicted of the heinous murder-for-hire slaying of an innocent woman, Elizabeth Sennett,” said Marshall in a news release.
Smith now wants to die via nitrogen hypoxia and went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court for approval.
More from Marshall’s release:
In March 1988, Charles Sennett, the pastor of the Westside Church of Christ in Sheffield, Alabama, sought to hire a hitman. Reverend Sennett, who had incurred substantial debts and was having an extramarital affair, had taken out a large insurance policy on his wife. His scheme was to have his wife murdered, which would enable him—in one cowardly fell swoop—to escape both his financial obligations and his marital vows. Through an intermediary, Reverend Sennett hired Kenny Smith and Smith’s friend, John Parker, for $1,000 each to conduct the murder. Elizabeth was ambushed, violently punched, beaten, and bludgeoned, and stabbed over and over again with the six-inch survival knife that Smith and Parker had brought with them. In addition to countless lacerations and abrasions that she sustained to her body, Elizabeth suffered a total of ten stab wounds—eight to her chest and two to her neck—which proved fatal.
Kenneth Smith was tried for his crimes in 1989 and again in 1996. In both trials, Smith was convicted of capital murder by a jury of his peers and sentenced to death for his crimes.