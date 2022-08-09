Attorney General: Parole denied for accused Guntersville triple murderer Jimmy Spencer

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles voted Tuesday morning to deny parole for Jimmy Spencer.
Spencer is awaiting trial for killing three people in Guntersville while he was out on parole for other crimes.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who attended Tuesday’s hearing to speak against Spencer’s release, announced the board’s decision.
Spencer is charged with killing Colton Lee, 7, his great-grandmother, Marie Martin, and Martin's neighbor, Martha Reliford in July 2018. He was granted parole in November 2017.
WAAY 31’s investigation into the system that allowed his release despite several violent incidents while in prison led to a complete overhaul of the state agency that oversees paroles. (Read more here)
“I am pleased that the Board has denied Jimmy Spencer parole for the crimes for which he is currently serving two life sentences,” Marshall said in a news release.
“But his case continues to highlight fatal flaws in Alabama’s criminal laws. Under no circumstance should a man serving two life sentences and awaiting trial on three capital murder charges ever be eligible for parole.”
On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey sent a letter to the parole board voicing her opposition to Spencer’s parole.
Spencer’s murder trial is expected to begin in October.