Attorney General defends judge in Mike Blakely trial after WAAY investigation of her law license

Strong words from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in response to questions from WAAY 31 about the judge in ex-Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial.
We asked Marshall’s office if he had any comment on our I-Team report about questions surrounding the status of Judge Pamela Baschab’s law license when she presided over Blakely’s trial.
Baschab did not pay her dues to the Alabama Bar Association in 2021, forcing them to deem her license as inactive. It remained inactive until last week when WAAY 31 started asking questions about her status and the legal questions it raises.
Defense attorneys for Blakely demanded an explanation about what happened and are now promising to file motions under Rule 32 asking the court to investigate the timeline surrounding her status with the State Bar.
Here’s what Marshall told WAAY 31 about that possibility:
“Mike Blakely’s latest attempt to avoid serving his jail sentence is meritless,” Marshall said.
“The trial against him was fair, and a jury of his peers correctly convicted him on two felonies.
“The Honorable Pamela Baschab flawlessly conducted that three-week trial, while also correctly addressing a multitude of pre-trial and post-trial issues.
“The State stands ready to vigorously defend the jury’s verdicts in any forum in which Mr. Blakely attempts to evade justice.”
The exclusive WAAY 31 reporting started with a simple question: Is a retired judge appointed by the state to oversee a criminal case in Alabama required to maintain an active status with the state's Bar Association?
The state constitution seems to say they must.
Blakely's high-profile case resulted in a jury convicting him of felony theft and felony ethics charges in 2021. Blakely was sentenced to serve 36 months in a Franklin County jail. Blakely is appealing that conviction.
Baschab contacted the State Bar and paid her owed dues Aug. 25. Now, her occupational license is active and she is authorized by the Bar to practice law.
The State Bar confirmed Monday that Baschab was placed on inactive status starting in January 2021, before she sentenced Blakely. She was not allowed to practice law in the state because the Bar says she failed to pay her dues.
According to our review of the state constitution, judges must be licensed to practice law as a requirement to serve as a judge. Baschab only contacted the Bar and paid her dues for the 2021-2022 period and they changed her status back to active after WAAY 31 pushed for an explanation.
Late Monday afternoon, Baschab sent WAAY 31 a copy of a letter from the Alabama State Bar addressed to her from early 2021. The letter was signed by Justin Aday the now-former assistant executive director. In the letter Baschab is encouraged to renew but told "as a sitting judge, you are not required to be a member of the Bar, but we encourage you to consider maintaining your good standing."
State Bar Communications Director Melissa Warnke said to WAAY 31: "The ASB is currently reviewing the circumstances under which this ... letter was sent out, but we do believe that Judge Bashab was acting in good faith."
But legal experts WAAY 31 spoke with, including a dozen former judges and attorneys, say this issue has never come up — until now.
WAAY 31 was unable to find any other judges serving in the same capacity as Baschab who don't currently have an active status with the Bar.