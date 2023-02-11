Attorney for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith files motion to suppress

The attorney for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has filed a motion to suppress all his statements and evidence related to his recent arrests.
The motion, copied directly from court documents, reads:
COMES NOW the Defendant by and through his/her undersigned attorney, and
respectfully moves this Honorable Court to suppress the evidence obtained or acquired, directly or indirectly, of a physical, written or oral nature seized from or made by Defendant by or to agents of the State of Alabama, including the suppression of any evidence derived or acquired, directly or indirectly, as a result of such physical, written or oral evidence, on the following
grounds, separately and severally:
1. Any statements obtained from the Defendant by the State or its agents were obtained in violation of the Defendant's privilege against self-incrimination.
2. Any statements obtained from the Defendant by the State or its agents were obtained in violation of the Defendant's rights to effective assistance of counsel.
3. Any and all of the evidence obtained directly or indirectly was the result of an illegal search and or/seizure in violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution of the Untied States in that they were conduction with search warrants, without probable cause and without the consent of the Defendant.
4. The illegal arrest, search and seizure or detention took place during a time when the Defendant was not advised of his/her constitutional rights pursuant to Miranda v. Arizona.
5. Further grounds for the suppression of the statements will be developed and set forth in more detail at the time of the hearing on the motions.
The motion was filed just before 2 Saturday afternoon.