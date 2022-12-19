Attempted break-in at Madison County Jail stopped by staff, Huntsville Police

Two North Alabama men are facing multiple charges after investigators say they tried to break into the Madison County Jail.
"If this is the kind of activity you want to play around with, we've got a bed for you, too," Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said.
Turner has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sneaking contraband into the jail.
"We put all these different measures in place, and now we're finding they're trying to find a way to cut through the fence to get something onto the property," Turner said.
Turner said on Dec. 5, 21-year-old Alonzo Hewitt and 19-year-old Tyrek Norris cut through the fence around the Madison County Jail using bolt cutters. They were quickly caught by deputies and Huntsville Police.
Investigators say the pair was found with a knife, a multitool, a handgun, a cell phone, cigarettes, a lighter, meth and suboxone.
"What was the plan to get in? That's something that's under investigation, and I think we've figured it out," Turner said.
Hewitt and Norris are each facing a criminal trespass charge, as well as multiple counts of promoting prison contraband.
The would-be recipients of the drugs, gun and other supplies are in hot water, too.
"People that are locked up in jail, a lot of them are drug dealers who sell drop on the streets," Turner said. "They have a lot of money that will pay people to take a chance to do this."
Turner said the jail has taken additional security measures to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
Norris waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case has been sent to a grand jury.
Hewitt is due in court in January.